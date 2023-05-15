KISS’ Gene Simmons confirms he slept with over 5,000 women

KISS bassist and co-founder Gene Simmons' prowess with the ladies has been the subject of rumors for years, particularly the claim that he has slept with over 5,000 women. Well, now he's setting the record straight.

"I've heard all about those numbers," he tells The Sun when asked about the rumors. When pushed about whether they were true, he responded "confirmed."

“For me, an insane heterosexual male, party means girls. I was like a vulture, waiting on the sidelines until all the guys got drunk,” Simmons, who says he doesn’t drink, shares. “But the prettiest girls didn’t get drunk so I’d walk in and choose whichever — as you Brits say — birds I liked.”

Simmons and his KISS bandmates are getting ready to say goodbye to the road, with the U.K./European leg of their End of the Road tour kicking off June 3 in Birmingham, England. As for why they are finally ready to give it up, Simmons says, “It’s the end of the touring band because we have enough self-respect. We don’t want to be like boxers who stay in the ring too long.”

He notes, "If I was in the Rolling Stones, who are great by the way, I could strum a guitar wearing sneakers and T-shirt and it would be fine. I admire Mick Jagger for pushing the limits but I can't keep doing it with 40lb of studs and armor and eight-inch heels."

A complete list of KISS' End of the Road tour dates can be found at kissonline.com.

