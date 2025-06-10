KISS’ Paul Stanley says changes are coming to KISS Army Storms Vegas

Back in March KISS announced the KISS Army Storms Vegas fan event, which will feature an unmasked electric performance by Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, but now Stanley says plans for the event may be changing.

In a new appearance on the Broken Record Podcast, Stanley says they will still perform, but the plan is to make some changes so it more closely represents a KISS Kruise.

"It started off as something, honestly, that Gene and I kind of took a back seat in, and, honestly, we reached a point not too far in the past where we both said, 'You know what? This isn't the way we want it,'" Stanley says of the Vegas event. "And it's going to go through some major changes to be what we think it should be,” noting, "we needed to put our big hands into this and we needed to steer the ship."

KISS Army Storms Vegas will take place Nov. 14-16 at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. In addition to Stanley and Simmons, it will feature KISS guitarist Tommy Thayer, along with former KISS member Bruce Kulick, Skid Row's Sebastian Bach and others. Stanley says they also plan to add more bands to the bill.

"It doesn't need a ship. It will have all the familiar touchstones that people love about a KISS Kruise," he says. "To do it in Vegas at the Virgin hotel, it’s gonna be everything that people want and have been hoping for."

Tickets for KISS Army Storms Vegas are on sale now.

