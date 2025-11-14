'Labyrinth', starring David Bowie, to return to theaters in January

Fathom Entertainment has announced that Jim Henson's 1986 fantasy adventure Labyrinth has been remastered in 4K for its 40th anniversary and will return to theaters Jan. 8-11. The new screenings will include a featurette with footage of the recent U.K. fan celebration Labyrinth Experience & Masked Ball.
Originally released in 1986, Labyrinth starred Bowie as the Goblin King Jareth. The film follows a 14-year-old Jennifer Connelly tasked with solving Jareth's elaborate maze in order save her baby brother before Jareth turns him into a goblin forever.
Tickets for the new Labyrinth screenings are on sale now.
