Late AC/DC frontman Bon Scott’s 80th birthday to be marked by events, new merch and more

Original AC/DC frontman Bon Scott would have turned 80 this year, and the Bon Scott estate, along with its exclusive licensing/merchandising partner Perryscope Productions, has announced lots of plans to celebrate the milestone.

The official Scott YouTube channel will offer new video content as part of a deal with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, plus there will be video of new interviews from Scott's friends and peers, including Sammy Hagar, Anthtrax's Scott Ian and Rick Springfield.

There will also be a whole host of Bon Scott tribute events, including the 20th anniversary Bonfest: The International Bon Scott Rock Festival May 1-2 in Kirriemuir, Scotland, along with the third annual Bon's Birthday Bash in New York on July 6. In addition, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is planning a one-night-only screening of the AC/DC concert film Let There Be Rock: The Movie.

Plus, the estate has plans for a whole host of merchandising this year. They include limited-edition collectibles like 1-ounce gold and 10-ounce silver bars from the Perth Mint with Scott's name and likeness; posters, T-shirts and more featuring exclusive artwork by graphic artist Reg Mombassa; and Knucklebonz's third Bon Scott edition collectible, based on AC/DC's 1978 Powerage tour.

There will also be apparel options, with a variety of limited-edition T-shirts, including a Bon 80 shirt and a “heritage” Tartan shirt from Dixxon Flannel Co, based on the officially registered Bon Scott tartans.

More info can be found at BonScottOfficial.com.

Scott was born July 6, 1946. He died Feb. 19, 1980, at age 33.

