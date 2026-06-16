Lenny Kaye releases ‘The Things You Leave Behind’ from debut solo album, 'Goin’ Local'

Lenny Kaye, the longest-serving member of the Patti Smith Group, is getting ready to release his debut solo album, Goin' Local, and he's offering fans another preview of the record.

The rocker has dropped the track "The Things You Leave Behind," described in a press release as "a meditation on collecting, memory and legacy."

"I see 'The Things You Leave Behind' as something that resonates with anyone who collects cultural objects and memorabilia," says Kaye. "It reflects that instinct to gather things and the question of what to do with them over time."

This is the third track Kaye has released from Goin' Local, following the title track and "Solstice," which he co-wrote with Patti Smith.

Goin' Local will be released July 17 and is available for preorder now.

Next up, Kaye will sit down for a conversation with The Sopranos star Michael Imperioli for a special Grammy Museum evening in New York City on June 23. Tickets and info can be found at GrammyMuseum.org.

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