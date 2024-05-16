Lenny Kravitz to headline UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show

While the Super Bowl is a big deal for American football fans, the Champions League Final is just as huge for those who enjoy European football (aka soccer). Lenny Kravitz is about to entertain fans of the latter.

The rocker is set to headline the UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show presented by Pepsi on June 1 at London's Wembley Stadium. The performance happens just ahead of the game, which is considered the "biggest final in the club football calendar."

"I'm really looking forward to my performance for the UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show presented by Pepsi inLondon, a city which holds a special place in my heart,” Kravitz shares. “It's going to be such an exciting event ahead of a final that means so much to so many. We can't wait to show you all what we have in store."

The news comes as Lenny is getting ready to release his new album, Blue Electric Light, on May 24. It is his first album since 2018's Raise Vibrations.

