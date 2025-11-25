Lindsey Buckingham teases new album

Lindsey Buckingham performs at The Brown Theatre on October 27, 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images)

Lindsey Buckingham fans can look forward to a new album that's on the way.

The former Fleetwood Mac star revealed the news in a post on Instagram, which featured a video of him describing what inspired the record.

"This new album is just representative of the culmination of everything that I’ve learned from making solo records over the last 25 years," he says in the clip. "I feel like this particular album is the culmination of holding a certain line ethically and idealistically that I’ve managed to maintain for many years."

"So I’m really excited about this piece of work," he adds.

Buckingham didn’t reveal any other details about this new album, such as a title or a release date.

Whenever it is released, it will be Buckingham’s first solo album since his 2021 self-titled release, which was the first album he released after undergoing open heart surgery in 2019.

Back in September, Buckingham and his former Fleetwood Mac bandmate Stevie Nicks reissued their only studio album as a duo, 1973's Buckingham Nicks, marking the first-ever reissue of the album, which has been unavailable for decades.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.