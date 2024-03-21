Listen to Ozzy Osbourne sing on new Billy Morrison song, "Crack Cocaine"

Ozzy Osbourne guests on a new song from Billy Idol guitarist Billy Morrison called "Crack Cocaine."

The track marks the first new music to feature the Prince of Darkness since his 2022 solo album, Patient Number 9. It's available now via digital outlets and also features Morrison's Idol bandmate Steve Stevens.

"When Steve and I wrote the music, it was clear to both of us that it was classic Ozzy -- that ONLY Ozzy could sing this one," Morrison explains. "Once he threw his vocal down, it was obvious that it could never have been anyone else."

Ozzy, Morrison and Stevens all appear in the accompanying "Crack Cocaine" video, as does Paris Jackson. You can watch that now streaming on YouTube.

"Crack Cocaine" will appear on Morrison's upcoming solo album, The Morrison Project, due out April 19.

