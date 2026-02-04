Little Feat extends The Last Farewell Tour

(L-R) Scott Sharrard, Kenny Gradney, Bill Payne, Sam Clayton, Fred Tackett, and Tony Leone attend A New York Evening With Little Feat at The Loreto Theater at The Sheen Center on October 27, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Little Feat has added a new set of spring and summer dates to their final tour, dubbed The Last Farewell Tour.

The new shows kick off May 26 in Ocean City, Maryland, with stops in Connecticut, New York, Las Vegas, California and more, before wrapping Aug. 22 in Denver, Colorado.

Tickets for the new shows go on sale Friday.

Little Feat announced in November that they would be embarking on their final tour in 2026 before retiring from the road. The name of the tour is a callback to their 1975 release, The Last Record Album.

"My hope is 'The Last Farewell Tour' resembles a long passionate kiss, a prolonged warm hug, giving us all time to embrace this special moment to remember our collective past with those here and others departed but still in our hearts," keyboardist and founding member Bill Payne writes on Instagram. "This is a celebration that acknowledges gratitude to all for an unforgettable journey, mingled with joy, sadness, but no regrets."

He adds, “Let’s allow some time for all of this to play out. We still have a lot to say and share. All endings suggest new beginnings.”

Little Feat will launch the first leg of The Last Farewell Tour on April 10 in Orlando, Florida. A complete list of dates can be found at LittleFeat.net.

