AX-2 docks at the ISS after successful launch from Florida’s space coast

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL — History in space continues for SpaceX, Axiom Space and NASA.

This morning at 9:12 A.M. eastern time, the Ax-2 crew successfully arrived to their destination. See video below of their docking at the International Space Station:

Docking confirmed! — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 22, 2023

The companies combined crewed mission blasted off Sunday with four astronauts in route to the International Space Station. See the historic launch below:

The crew is made up of NASA Astronaut Peggy Whitson as mission commander and pilot John Shoffner. Also on board are Ali Alqarni and Rayyanah Barnawi of the Saudi Space Commission.

The Axiom Space Ax-2 crew will spend eight days docked at the ISS testing experiments and advancing our resources in space. The mission’s ultimate goal is to build the first ever commercial space station. The first module will launch in either 2025 or 2026.









© 2022 Cox Media Group