Busch Gardens In Tampa Announced Some Of The Musical Lineup For Their Annual Food & Wine Fest

Busch Gardens Food & Wine Festival returns with new cultural menu, concerts for all genres The Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Food & Wine Festival returned on March 10 and will run through May 21.

Here’s the current, but not complete, lineup:

Headlining Concerts for Every Taste

The Food & Wine Festival is serving up an 11-weekend extravaganza of electrifying concerts, featuring 22 chart-topping acts. Here’s a glimpse of what’s on this year’s set list:

• Goo Goo Dolls – March 9

• Starship ft. Mickey Thomas – March 10

• To be announced – March 16

• Sister Hazel – March 17

• Taking Back Sunday – March 23

• To be announced – March 24

• To be announced – March 30

• To be announced – March 31

• Owl City – April 6

• Grupo Niche – April 7

• Better Than Ezra with special guest Vertical Horizon – April 13

• Hoobastank – April 14

• Michael Ray – April 20

• Gavin DeGraw – April 21

• Andy Grammer – April 27

• Chris Lane – April 28

• Boys Like Girls – May 4

• 38 Special – May 5

• To be announced – May 11

• To be announced – May 12

• To be announced – May 18

• To be announced – May 19

