Downtown Orlando sports bar Harry Buffalo to close

harry buffalo signage

By Sophia Diaz

The popular sports bar took to Facebook to announce their closure of their Church Street location.

According to a post to the business’s Facebook , the contract for the sports bar’s lease has come to an end.


They invited guests to join them Saturday, April 29, for a final night starting at 10pm, with DJ Jesse Derr performing.

The restaurant’s five other locations in Ohio will remain open.

In the post, guests were reminded all major pre-concert and post-concert parties, along with watch parties, will be moved to nearby Wall Street Plaza.








