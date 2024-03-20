Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody highlights “One Pill Can Kill” program in Daytona Beach

Daytona Beach, FL — Attorney General, Ashley Moody visited Daytona Beach on Tuesday.

Florida’s Attorney General, surrounded by several local law enforcement officials, issued a spring break warning and recognized the program “One Pill Can Kill.”

We’re reminding spring breakers that fentanyl is being found in all illicit substances and just #OnePillCanKill.



Grateful for the many Volusia County first responders who joined our Helping Heroes Program, which provides access to free lifesaving naloxone—another tool in their… pic.twitter.com/Uu0kLiaYkW — AG Ashley Moody (@AGAshleyMoody) March 19, 2024

Moody highlighted the dangers of fentanyl, and how there has been an increase in fentanyl-laced counterfeit pills.

Moody also announced that the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, Daytona PD, Deland PD, Ormond Beach PD, Ponce-Inlet PD, South Daytona PD, and Volusia County Beach Safety are now participants in the Helping Heroes program. This program provides free access to naloxone for first responders.

“Every year, millions of visitors come to enjoy our beautiful beaches for spring break. While this is an exciting time of year for students looking for a break from the college grind, law enforcement and first responders are on heightened alert due to the national drug overdose crisis, largely driven by illicit fentanyl,” said Florida Attorney General, Ashley Moody.

Moody raised eyebrows with statistics that more than 112,000 people died from drug overdose nationwide in 2023, most of which were cause by fentanyl.

The Florida Attorney General’s office said fentanyl is now the leading cause of death for Americans between the ages 18-45.

“Our community is not the only one facing this crisis, and we are not alone in fighting it. The support we have from the Attorney General is helping us address it from every angle, so we can identify and lock up drug dealers at the same time that we save lives and steer people toward resources that can free them from addiction,” said Volusia County Sheriff, Mike Chitwood.

Watch full press conference below:

To learn more about the “One Pill Can Kill” program, click here.

© 2024 Cox Media Group