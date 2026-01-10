Florida could ban drivers from holding cellphones, even at red lights New Florida Bill Could Ban Drivers From Holding Cellphones

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new bill filed in Florida could change how drivers are allowed to use mobile phones while on the road.

The bill would prohibit drivers from holding their phones while behind the wheel, even at red lights.

Currently, texting and driving is banned in Florida.

If passed, this new legislation would necessitate that drivers use only hands-free technology for calls and GPS navigation.

The use of handheld devices while operating a vehicle has been linked to a higher incidence of accidents, prompting lawmakers to consider stricter measures.

