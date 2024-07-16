Florida sweeps the Top 5 best places to purchase your first home, per WalletHub

Florida sweeps the Top 5 best places for first time home buyers (Andy Dean Photography/Andy Dean - stock.adobe.com)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Of the 300 cities reviewed by WalletHub, the state of Florida holds the Top 5 spots for the Best & Worst Cities for First-Time Home Buyers (2024).

READ: Average rate on a 30-year mortgage climbs for the first time since late May to just under 7%

Best Places for First-Time Home Buyers

1st - Palm Bay, FL

- Palm Bay, FL 2nd - Cape Coral, FL

- Cape Coral, FL 3rd - Port St. Lucie, FL

- Port St. Lucie, FL 4th - Tampa, FL

- Tampa, FL 5th - Orlando, FL

WalletHub based their rankings around Affordability, Real-Estate Market, and Quality of Life rankings.

And while Orlando and the other Florida cities on the list struggled in affordability, they more than made up for that in market and quality of life.

READ: Florida tops the list for best state to retire in, per WalletHub

Orlando Rankings for First-Time Home Buyers

Overall - 5th

- 5th Affordability - 165th

- 165th Real-Estate Market - 5th

- 5th Quality of Life - 14th





See interactive map of cities below:

© 2024 Cox Media Group