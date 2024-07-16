Florida sweeps the Top 5 best places to purchase your first home, per WalletHub

Where does Orlando rank on the list?

Looking for a home in one of the most expensive places to live in the country? You can for a decent price but there is a small catch.

Florida sweeps the Top 5 best places for first time home buyers (Andy Dean Photography/Andy Dean - stock.adobe.com)

By Greg Rhodes, WDBO News & Talk

ORLANDO, Fla. — Of the 300 cities reviewed by WalletHub, the state of Florida holds the Top 5 spots for the Best & Worst Cities for First-Time Home Buyers (2024).

READ: Average rate on a 30-year mortgage climbs for the first time since late May to just under 7%

Best Places for First-Time Home Buyers

  • 1st - Palm Bay, FL
  • 2nd - Cape Coral, FL
  • 3rd - Port St. Lucie, FL
  • 4th - Tampa, FL
  • 5th - Orlando, FL

WalletHub based their rankings around Affordability, Real-Estate Market, and Quality of Life rankings.

And while Orlando and the other Florida cities on the list struggled in affordability, they more than made up for that in market and quality of life.

READ: Florida tops the list for best state to retire in, per WalletHub

Orlando Rankings for First-Time Home Buyers

  • Overall - 5th
  • Affordability - 165th
  • Real-Estate Market - 5th
  • Quality of Life - 14th


See interactive map of cities below:

Source: WalletHub

© 2024 Cox Media Group

Greg Rhodes

Greg Rhodes, WDBO News & Talk

Digital & Morning Show Producer for WDBO.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!