Frankie Muniz hospitalized after Daytona International Speedway crash

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Frankie Muniz was transported to a local medical facility following an incident during practice Wednesday at Daytona International Speedway, according to Team Reaume.

The team said Muniz was involved in the incident while practicing for Wednesday night’s Proud to Honor Veterans Day Classic. He was taken to a medical facility for further evaluation and was awake and alert.

“Frankie Muniz was involved in an incident while practicing for today’s Proud to Honor event at Daytona International Speedway,” the statement read. “He was taken to a local medical facility for further evaluation and is awake and alert. We’ll share updates as they become available. Thank you for your support and for respecting Frankie’s privacy at this time.”

Muniz was scheduled to compete in the exhibition race with co-driver Austin Cindric.

The Emmy-nominated actor turned race car driver has driven Reaume’s No. 33 Ford in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series for the past two seasons. His best career finish, 10th place, came in the Daytona season opener in 2025. Before his racing career, Muniz was best known for his role in “Malcolm in the Middle.”

The Proud to Honor Veterans Day Classic is scheduled for 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Frankie Muniz was involved in an incident while practicing for today's Proud to Honor event at Daytona International Speedway. He was taken to a local medical facility for further evaluation and is awake and alert. We'll share updates as they become available. Thank you for your support and for respecting Frankie's privacy at this time. — Team Reaume (@TeamReaume) November 11, 2026

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