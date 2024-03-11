Gas prices drop slightly in Florida, but AAA expects price hike to stall temporarily

Orlando, FL — After jumping 15 cents in the first week of March, AAA said gas prices in Florida dropped slightly.

On Friday, March 8th, the price of gasoline in Florida reached its new high of 2024, with a state average of $3.46 per gallon.

On Sunday, March 10th, gas prices in Florida fell just three cents to move the state average to $3.43 per gallon.

AAA spokesman, Mark Jenkins said, “Strong gasoline demand and the switch to summer fuel contributed to last week’s jump at the pump. Severe weather and power outages at major refinery plants across the US were also reportedly to blame. However, gasoline and oil futures moved lower late last week, reportedly due to uncertainty about whether the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates later this year. This could temporarily cause the gas price hike to stall.”

The travel company, AAA said, crude oil futures fell nearly $2 per barrel last week which is a two percent decrease. Gasoline futures dropped 9 cents.

In Orlando, gas prices average at $3.41 per gallon.

Image Courtesy: AAA

