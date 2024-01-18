GOAA approves proposal for “Parking Guidance System” at MCO to reduce parking time at the airport

Orlando, FL — It doesn’t take long to realize that parking at the Orlando International Airport is limited. It can take time to scavenge each level for a spot, cutting it close to board your flight.

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority Board has approved a proposal to help improve parking and ease traffic congestion to avoid the anxiety of arriving to the airport on time.

The proposal adds a “Parking Guidance System”, which is similar to what we see at several Central Florida attractions and hospitals.

The “Parking Guidance System” operates by monitoring vacancies in real-time, with colored indicators that identify open parking spaces and contain important parking information that helps reduce parking time.

The boards proposal is searching for companies to help provide the software, support and installation of the guidance system to be added to the Aviation Authority’s parking facilities.

This project will cost an estimated $9,600,000. The company for the project is scheduled to be selected this June.

See video example below of a similar system operating at LAX:

Finding a parking spot will be a breeze with the Parking Indicator and Parking Guidance System at the brand new LAX Economy Parking. Opening to the public Oct. 19, the facility is located off Westchester Parkway and Jetway Boulevard. #parking #economyparking #smartparking pic.twitter.com/3kp8npOkY6 — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) October 8, 2021

© 2024 Cox Media Group