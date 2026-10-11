LIVE UPDATES: Hurricane Isaias leaves 420K without power as Florida recovery begins The storm made landfall near Destin as a Category 2 hurricane with 105 mph winds

ORLANDO, Fla. — More than 420,000 Florida utility customers remained without power Saturday afternoon as communities across the Panhandle assessed damage left by Hurricane Isaias.

The storm made landfall near Destin at 9:30 p.m. Friday as a Category 2 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph. It later weakened into a post-tropical cyclone as it moved inland.

Channel 9 crews are documenting storm damage and recovery efforts across Northwest Florida. Follow the latest developments below and watch Channel 9’s continuing coverage.

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What to know

Deaths: Two people were killed after trees fell on homes, one in Escambia County, Florida, and another in Birmingham, Alabama.

Two people were killed after trees fell on homes, one in Escambia County, Florida, and another in Birmingham, Alabama. Power outages: More than 420,000 Florida customers remained without power Saturday afternoon.

More than 420,000 Florida customers remained without power Saturday afternoon. Hardest-hit counties: Escambia County reported approximately 130,000 outages, while 95.5% of Holmes County customers were without electricity.

Escambia County reported approximately 130,000 outages, while 95.5% of Holmes County customers were without electricity. Landfall: Isaias made landfall near Destin at 9:30 p.m. Friday as a Category 2 hurricane with 105 mph winds.

Isaias made landfall near Destin at 9:30 p.m. Friday as a Category 2 hurricane with 105 mph winds. Current status: Post-tropical cyclone Isaias had maximum sustained winds of 30 mph as it moved rapidly toward the southern Appalachians.

Post-tropical cyclone Isaias had maximum sustained winds of 30 mph as it moved rapidly toward the southern Appalachians. Recovery: Utility crews are restoring power as emergency teams assess damage, remove debris and reopen roads.

Utility crews are restoring power as emergency teams assess damage, remove debris and reopen roads. Central Florida response: KUA and OUC have deployed 30 employees, while Sumter County plans to send a crew and tanker truck Sunday.

KUA and OUC have deployed 30 employees, while Sumter County plans to send a crew and tanker truck Sunday. Central Florida weather: The region avoided direct impacts from Isaias.

The region avoided direct impacts from Isaias. Channel 9 coverage: Shannon Butler and Dave Jordan are reporting from the affected areas.

Saturday, Oct. 10

11:00 p.m. EDT | Post-Tropical cyclone Isaias continues to move northward across the southeast

Post-Tropical cyclone Isaias continues to move rapidly northward across the Southeast, with the threat of flooding rains and gusty winds persisting.

The 11 pm advisory from the Weather Prediction Center had winds of 30 mph as it rapidly moved northeastward.

Flood Watches remain in effect for portions of the Southeast and the southern Appalachians.

11P Isaias Advisory (WFTV)

Rainfall totals of 2 to 5 inches, with isolated 10-inch amounts, are still possible.

High Wind Warnings remain in effect for the southern Appalachians, with wind advisories posted for portions of the Southeast.

Little change in strength is expected until Isaias is absorbed by another area of low pressure.

11P Isaias Advisory (WFTV)

The system will likely move into the Atlantic Sunday night into Monday.

Isaias made landfall as a Category 2 storm near Destin, Florida, on Friday evening with winds of 105 mph.

5:40 p.m. EDT | Florida expands response across Panhandle

Florida has activated approximately 5,000 National Guard members, nearly 400 State Guard soldiers and more than 1,100 FDOT workers for Hurricane Isaias recovery efforts.

FDOT said all state-owned bridges and interstate highways were open Saturday after crews cleared debris from major routes, including Interstate 10 and U.S. 98.

Seven health care facilities evacuated 382 patients and residents. Sixty-nine providers reported power problems, while 27 reported storm damage.

Pensacola International Airport and Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport remained closed to commercial service.

Isaias Track

5:10 p.m. EDT | Isaias brings heavy rain, gusty winds across Southeast

Post-tropical cyclone Isaias continued moving rapidly north-northeast Saturday evening, producing heavy rain and gusty winds across parts of the Southeast.

The Weather Prediction Center said Isaias had maximum sustained winds of 30 mph in its 5 p.m. advisory.

Flood watches remained in effect across portions of the Southeast and southern Appalachians. Forecasters said rainfall totals of 3 to 6 inches were possible, with isolated amounts reaching 10 inches.

High wind warnings remained in effect for the southern Appalachians, while wind advisories covered much of the Mid-South.

Little change in strength is expected as Isaias moves toward West Virginia during the next 12 to 24 hours. The system is forecast to move into the Atlantic between Sunday night and Monday.

Isaias made landfall near Destin, Florida, Friday evening as a Category 2 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph.

Two deaths reported by falling trees after Hurricane Isaias (WFTV)

3:55 p.m. EDT | Central Florida crews join Isaias recovery effort

Power Outages Panhandle

Central Florida utility workers and first responders are helping communities recover from Hurricane Isaias.

KUA and OUC have deployed a combined 30 employees to assist with power restoration in the Florida Panhandle and Alabama.

Sumter County Fire & EMS plans to send a crew and tanker truck to the Panhandle on Sunday. The American Red Cross will evaluate conditions early next week before deciding whether additional volunteers are needed.

Power Outages Panhandle

2:45 p.m. EDT | FPL to provide update on restoration efforts

Florida Power & Light Company President and CEO Scott Bores will provide an update at 3 p.m. EDT on the utility’s response to Hurricane Isaias.

FPL said more than 43,000 customers had regained electricity by 12:30 p.m., while approximately 332,000 of its customers remained without power.

The utility has deployed a 16,000-person restoration workforce from 29 states.

2:10 p.m. EDT | More than 420,000 Florida customers without power

More than 420,000 Florida utility customers remained without power Saturday afternoon following Hurricane Isaias.

Escambia County reported the state’s largest number of outages, with 130,000 customers affected. Holmes County had the highest percentage of customers without power at 95.5%.

Alabama also reported approximately 200,000 customers without power.

5:30 a.m. EDT | Isaias has become a post-tropical cyclone as of Saturday morning

This means it is losing its tropical characteristics, but it still has near-tropical-storm-force winds. Sustained winds remain around 35 mph.

As of this morning, it’s moving through southern Alabama.

Heavy rain will be the biggest issue across the state. Some estimates have rain totals approaching 4 to 5 inches throughout the day, particularly in some portions of Alabama.

It’s also beginning to pick up quite a bit of speed. Moving northward at 20 mph, it will continue to speed up as it weakens throughout the day.

By the end of Saturday, it will likely be crossing through middle Tennessee or south central Kentucky.

As the day progresses, the influence on central Florida will continue to die down.

This storm never had a direct impact on our area; however, we did see some of our upper-level clouds and moisture move northward following the storm.

Once the storm moves far enough away, we will see clear conditions and slightly cooler temperatures.

Friday, Oct. 9

11P Isaias advisory (WFTV)

11:00 p.m. EDT | Hurricane Isaias downgrades to a Category 1 storm

Hurricane Isaias continues to weaken as it quickly moves across the western Panhandle of Florida.

The 11 pm advisory from the National Hurricane Center reported sustained winds of 90 mph, making Isaias a Category 1 hurricane.

The storm made landfall near Destin around 9:30 pm as a Category 2 storm.

11P Isaias advisory (WFTV)

The Hurricane Warning west of the Mississippi/Alabama line has been discontinued.

Continued weakening will continue, and Isaias will likely become post-tropical by Saturday morning.

Heavy rain, high winds, and storm surge will continue for the next few hours over portions of the western Panhandle.

11P Isaias advisory (WFTV)

The tornado threat will persist overnight across the eastern Panhandle and the Big Bend region, and a Tornado Watch remains in effect until 6 am.

Isaias was the first hurricane to hit Florida since Milton impacted the Sarasota area two years ago.

10P Isaias advisory (update) (WFTV)

10:00 p.m. EDT | Hurricane Isaias remains a Category 2 storm

Hurricane Isaias continues to weaken as it moves into the western Panhandle of Florida.

The 10 pm update had winds of 100 mph, making Isaias a Category 2 hurricane.

10PM Isaias advisory (WFTV)

A wind gust of 102 mph has been reported in Milton.

Storm surge is also occurring and will continue throughout the high-tide cycle.

Isaias will continue to move northward toward southern Alabama over the next several hours.

Hurricane Isaias landfall (WFTV)

9:30 p.m. EDT | Hurricane Isaias officially makes landfall near Destin

Hurricane Isaias has made landfall near Destin, Florida.

Landfall occurred at 9:30 pm as a Category 2 hurricane with winds of 105 mph.

A wind gust of 116 mph has been reported near Santa Rosa Sound.

Isaias the first hurricane to make landfall in Florida since Milton hit the Sarasota area two years ago today.

9 p.m. EDT | Hurricane Isaias approaching landfall near Destin

The center of Hurricane Isaias is approaching the Destin area, with landfall expected within the next 30 to 60 minutes.

As of 9 p.m., Isaias was 50 miles south-southeast of Pensacola with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm remains a Category 2 hurricane.

An extreme wind warning remains in effect for southeastern Escambia, southern Santa Rosa and southern Okaloosa counties until 8:45 p.m. CDT, or 9:45 p.m. EDT.

Dangerous storm surge is also occurring along the coast. An estimated 5 feet of storm surge was reported near Panama City Beach.

8:30 p.m. EDT | Escambia County has issued a precautionary boil water notice after the impacts of Hurricane Isaias.

The Emerald Coast Utilities Authority is issuing a systemwide precautionary boil water notice effective immediately following the impacts of Hurricane Isaias.

Click the link for more details

Flash Flood Emergency

8:20 p.m. EDT | Flash flood emergency issued for southern Okaloosa County

A flash flood emergency has been issued for southern Okaloosa County, including Fort Walton Beach, Niceville and Destin.

The emergency remains in effect until 1:15 a.m. CDT, or 2:15 a.m. EDT.

Forecasters said 4 to 7 inches of rain has already fallen, and an additional 3 to 5 inches could fall within the next hour.

Life-threatening flooding is occurring or expected to begin shortly. People in the affected area should move to higher ground immediately and avoid flooded roads.

Escambia County power outages (WFTV)

Escambia County power outages (WFTV)

8:12 p.m. EDT |Two-thirds of Escambia County is without power

8P Hurricane Isaias advisory (WFTV)

8 p.m. EDT |Hurricane Isaias has weakened to a Category 2 storm and is expected to make landfall in the next 90 minutes

Hurricane Isaias has weakened to a Category 2 storm and is nearing landfall along the western Florida Panhandle.

The 8 pm advisory from the National Hurricane Center had winds of 110 mph, making Isaias a Category 2 hurricane.

Isaias is now 45 miles southeast of Pensacola.

Some slight weakening is possible, but Isaias will likely hit as a Category 2 storm in the next 1-2 hours.

8P Hurricane Isaias advisory (WFTV)

Heavy rain, extreme winds, and storm surge are now occurring along much of the western Panhandle.

The tornado threat continues, and a Tornado Watch remains in effect for much of the Panhandle and Big Bend areas until 9 pm.

Landfall is highly likely between Destin and Panama City Beach.

Central Florida Impacts

The threat for severe weather in the region is decreasing.

A Tornado Watch continues for Marion County until 9 pm, but the tornado threat is beginning to shift northward.

8P Hurricane Isaias advisory (WFTV)

A few scattered showers remain possible through the late evening hours.

7 p.m. Isaias update (WFTV)

7 p.m. EDT | Isaias’s outer eyewall moves into the western Florida Panhandle

The outer eyewall of Hurricane Isaias is now moving into the western Florida Panhandle coastline.

The 7 pm update had Isaias 55 miles south-southeast of Pensacola.

Winds remain at 115 mph, keeping Isaias a Category 3 major hurricane.

7 p.m. Isaias update (WFTV)

An Extreme Wind Warning has been issued for southeastern Escambia, southern Santa Rosa, and southern Okaloosa counties until 8:45 pm CT.

Hurricane-force winds will overspread this area, with gusts over 100 mph likely.

Hurricane-force winds reach western Florida Panhandle 6 p.m. EDT | Hurricane-force winds reach western Florida Panhandle

6 p.m. EDT | Hurricane-force winds reach western Florida Panhandle

Hurricane-force winds are beginning to move into the western Florida Panhandle as Hurricane Isaias approaches landfall.

Isaias was about 70 miles south-southeast of Pensacola with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph, according to the 6 p.m. update. The storm remains a Category 3 hurricane.

A wind gust of 75 mph was recorded at Perdido Bay, Florida.

5:40 p.m. EDT | Florida stages thousands of responders ahead of landfall

Florida has activated thousands of personnel and staged equipment across the Panhandle ahead of Hurricane Isaias, according to an update from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office.

More than 16,000 utility workers are prepared to assist with power restoration. About 5,000 Florida National Guard members and nearly 400 Florida State Guard personnel have also been activated.

The state said its preparations include:

More than 1,300 high-wheeled vehicles, 20 boats and eight National Guard helicopters

More than 1,100 Florida Department of Transportation workers

About 260 pieces of heavy equipment, 1,400 generators and 100 pumps

High-water vehicles, airboats and shallow-water vessels for rescues

Search-and-rescue, debris-removal and road-clearance teams

Special-needs shelters are open in Bay, Escambia, Holmes, Okaloosa, Walton and Washington counties.

Pensacola International Airport, Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport and Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport have closed to commercial service. The ports of Pensacola and Panama City have also closed operations.

State officials said bridges may close when sustained winds reach 39 mph.

5:15 p.m. EDT | Severe thunderstorm warning issued for southwestern Marion County

5:15 p.m. EDT | Severe thunderstorm warning issued for southwestern Marion County

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for southwestern Marion County, including Dunnellon, through 5:45 p.m.

The storm was moving north at 20 mph. The primary threats include wind gusts exceeding 50 mph, intense lightning and hail.

A tornado watch remains in effect for Marion County through 9 p.m. Additional strong to severe storms are possible Friday evening.

5 p.m. EDT | Hurricane Isaias nears Florida Panhandle landfall

5 p.m. EDT | Hurricane Isaias nears Florida Panhandle landfall

Hurricane Isaias was approaching the western Florida Panhandle on Friday evening as conditions continued to deteriorate across the region.

The National Hurricane Center said Isaias had maximum sustained winds of 115 mph, making it a Category 3 hurricane. Its center was about 90 miles south of Pensacola.

Landfall is expected between Pensacola and Destin within the next several hours. Forecasters said some weakening remains possible before landfall, but Isaias could still reach the coast as a Category 3 hurricane.

Heavy rain, destructive winds and dangerous storm surge will intensify across the western Panhandle Friday evening. A tornado watch remains in effect for much of the Panhandle and Big Bend through 9 p.m.

Isaias will remain well west of Central Florida, but fast-moving showers and storms are possible through the evening. A tornado watch includes Marion County, including Ocala and Belleview, through 9 p.m.

Marion County, including Ocala and Belleview, is under a tornado watch until 9 p.m. Friday.

4:25 p.m. EDT | Tornado watch issued for Marion County

A tornado watch is in effect for Marion County, including Ocala and Belleview, until 9 p.m.

The threat of isolated tornadoes is increasing across far northwestern portions of Central Florida as Hurricane Isaias approaches landfall in the western Panhandle.

A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes. It does not mean a tornado has been detected. Residents should remain alert and be prepared to seek shelter if a warning is issued.

4 p.m. EDT | Conditions rapidly deteriorate in western Panhandle

Wind gusts were increasing across Florida’s Panhandle Wind gusts were increasing across Florida’s Panhandle as Hurricane Isaias approached the coast Friday afternoon. (WFTV)

Conditions are rapidly deteriorating across Florida’s western Panhandle as Hurricane Isaias moves closer to the coast.

The center of Isaias was about 90 miles south of Pensacola in the 4 p.m. update. Maximum sustained winds remain at 120 mph, keeping Isaias a major Category 3 hurricane.

A wind gust of 47 mph was reported in Navarre Beach as tropical-storm conditions spread across the region. Other observed gusts included 43 mph in Panama City, 38 mph in Destin and 33 mph in Pensacola.

The next full National Hurricane Center advisory is scheduled for 5 p.m.

3 p.m. EDT | Tornado warning issued as Isaias nears Panhandle

Isaias Radar 325pm

Hurricane Isaias is beginning to spread tropical-storm conditions across Florida’s western Panhandle.

The center of Isaias was about 125 miles south of Pensacola in the 3 p.m. update. Maximum sustained winds remain at 120 mph, keeping Isaias a major Category 3 hurricane.

A tornado warning is in effect for southeastern Gulf County and southwestern Franklin County until 3:45 p.m.

People in the warned area should seek shelter immediately in an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building, away from windows.

The next update on Hurricane Isaias is expected at 4 p.m.

2:30 p.m. EDT | Tornado watch issued as Hurricane Isaias approaches landfall

Hurricane Isaias remains a powerful Category 3 storm with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center’s 2 p.m. advisory.

Some weakening is forecast as Isaias approaches the Gulf Coast, but the hurricane could still make landfall as a Category 3 storm over Florida’s western Panhandle.

Rainbands are already affecting much of the Panhandle and are expected to become more widespread and intense Friday afternoon and evening.

A tornado watch is in effect for much of the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend until 9 p.m. Conditions within the watch area are favorable for tornadoes as Isaias approaches landfall.

Landfall remains likely between Pensacola and Destin Friday evening or shortly after midnight.

The next National Hurricane Center update is scheduled for 3 p.m.

2:15 p.m. EDT | Hurricane Isaias closes in on Gulf Coast

Hurricane Isaias remains a Category 3 storm with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph as it moves toward the northern Gulf Coast.

The National Hurricane Center said life-threatening storm surge and destructive winds are likely along portions of the Florida Panhandle and Alabama coasts. The center of the storm is expected to reach the western Florida Panhandle coast Friday evening.

Channel 9 crews are in Pensacola and Perdido Key to document preparations and changing conditions ahead of landfall.

Hurricane Isaias strengthens to Category 3 targeting Gulf Coast Forecasted to remain a Cat 3, with fluctuating intensity, through the afternoon. Tracking and latest forecast details are here. (WFTV)

1 p.m. EDT | Isaias about 160 miles south of Pensacola

The center of Hurricane Isaias was about 160 miles south of Pensacola during the National Hurricane Center’s latest position update.

Isaias had maximum sustained winds of 120 mph and was moving north-northeast at 16 mph. Its minimum central pressure remained at 959 millibars.

A hurricane warning remains in effect from Ocean Springs, Mississippi, to the Bay-Gulf county line in Florida.

A storm surge warning extends from the mouth of the Mississippi River to the Suwannee River. Tropical storm warnings cover areas on either side of the hurricane warning.

Noon EDT | Saildrone records 104 mph gust near Isaias’ eyewall

A NOAA Saildrone positioned near the eyewall of Hurricane Isaias recorded a wind gust of 104 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane-force winds extended up to 30 miles from the center, while tropical-storm-force winds extended up to 185 miles.

10 a.m. EDT | Escambia County prepares for dangerous storm surge

Officials warned that storm surge could reach 6 to 9 feet above ground in affected coastal areas from the Alabama-Florida border to Grayton Beach.

Escambia County ordered evacuations for Zones A and B, including Pensacola Beach. Officials warned that emergency responders may be unable to answer calls once sustained winds reach 39 mph or storm surge covers roads.

Residents can check their Escambia County evacuation zone here.

8:30 a.m. EDT | DeSantis warns of storm surge and wind damage

Gov. Ron DeSantis provided an update from Pensacola as officials prepared for Hurricane Isaias.

DeSantis urged residents in evacuation zones to follow local orders and warned that storm surge posed one of the greatest threats to life and property. Florida previously declared a state of emergency for 25 counties.

7:20 a.m. EDT | Isaias strengthens into a major hurricane

Hurricane Hunter aircraft found that Isaias had strengthened into a Category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph.

The milestone made Isaias the first major hurricane of the 2026 Atlantic season.

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