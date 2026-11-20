LIVE UPDATES: Dangerous flooding storms continue in Central Florida Storms continue to flood parts of Central Florida as historic rainfall drowns neighborhoods.

Another day of heavy rain is bringing damaging floodwater to Central Florida on Friday.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Another day of heavy rain is bringing damaging floodwater to Central Florida on Friday.

8:25 a.m. update:

The National Weather Service in Melbourne issued an Airport Weather Warning for Daytona International Airport on Friday morning.

According to the weather service bulletin issued at 8:02 a.m., sustained winds will increase to between 20 and 25 knots.

Forecasters said wind hazards will also include gusts up to around 40 knots.

The airport warning is scheduled to remain in effect through noon today.

7:30 a.m. update:

All the storms flooding parts of Central Florida is also fueling increased morning fog.

Fog will continue to develop over the next several days in areas that have been hardest hit by the heavy rainfall.

Fog concerns in Central Florida

The thickest fog for Central Florida will be in southern portions of Brevard County.

This will create visibility concerns in areas that are also trying to recover from damaging floodwater.

6:20 a.m. update:

The National Weather Service in Melbourne issued a flood warning Friday morning for central Brevard County in east-central Florida.

The warning is in effect until 8:30 a.m. as excessive rainfall causes imminent or ongoing flooding along rivers, creeks, streams and low-lying areas.

Heavy rain will bring potential flooding to parts of Central Florida on Friday Storms continue to flood parts of Central Florida as historic rainfall drowns neighborhoods. (WFTV)

The alert replaces an earlier Flash Flood Warning for the county.

According to the weather service, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain at 5:40 a.m.

TIMELINE: Storms trigger catastrophic flooding Thursday in parts of Central Florida

Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have already fallen across the warned area, with an additional one to two inches possible.

Locations expected to experience flooding include Titusville, Rockledge, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Satellite Beach, Cape Canaveral and Merritt Island.

The weather service also identified flood-prone spots in Sharpes, Port Saint John, Port Canaveral, Canaveral Groves, Viera, South Patrick Shores, Palm Shores, Bellwood, Canaveral Acres, Titusville Airport, Jetty Park and Patrick Space Force Base.

Original report:

Heavy rain continues across Central Florida on Friday, creating the potential for extensive flooding in coastal Brevard and Volusia counties.

The heaviest rainfall of the day is forecast to fall Friday afternoon and early evening.

A few locations could receive at least six additional inches of precipitation, ensuring the flash flood concern remains high across the affected communities.

Heavy rain will bring potential flooding to parts of Central Florida on Friday

The storms are being produced by a center of low pressure that remains stalled over South Florida.

As Friday progresses, the low-pressure center will shift northward, pushing the primary rain chances north of Central Florida by overnight.

However, chances for wraparound rain bands remain high for Saturday afternoon and evening.

Morning Forecast: Friday, November 20, 2026 (WFTV)

Central Florida will see less heavy rain then, but strong winds will be possible during the second half of Saturday.

By early Sunday morning, the low-pressure center will track far enough away from central Florida to allow dry conditions to return for the first time in a week.

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