Martin Kove, Cobra Kai's Sensei From Karate Kid and Cobra Kai, Stopped By My Studio To Hang Out

“Sweep the leg!”. “An enemy deserves no mercy!” If you know where those lines come from then you know Martin Kove. Martie is John Kreese the iconic bad guy from the original Karate Kid movies, and the reboot of Cobra Kai on YouTube and Netflix.

Premiere Of Quiver Distribution's "The Fanatic" - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 22: Martin Kove and Jesse Kove attend the premiere of Quiver Distribution's "The Fanatic" at the Egyptian Theatre on August 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The young guy in the pic with Martie is his son, Jesse. And Martie, Jesse, and Tommi Rose all dropped by my studio to talk about some new projects that they’ve filmed right here in Florida. They’re here for the 6th annual Dunedin Film Festival because they filmed an upcoming Hallmark Channel movie in Dunedin called A Taste Of Love. That film stars Jesse and Martie in a story about a lady named Taylor played by Erin Cahill who is, according to imdb.com “Struggling to find her culinary voice as a Network TV star, Taylor returns to her hometown to visit her parents. She must choose between her renewed relationship, saving her family restaurant, or her dream career as a worldwide known chef.”

They also brought in Tommi Rose who costars with them both and Kevin Sorbo in a new western, A Gunfighter’s Deal.

Here’s the interview, and we had an awesome time talking about all of Martie’s movie and TV work even going back to Gunsmoke, CHiPs, and The Incredible Hulk!

The Dunedin Film Festival is happening now all around Dunedin, Florida. There are meet-n-greets with many of the actors, including these 3, film screenings, and actor panels all weekend long.

🍊Dunedin International Film Festival • February 1-4, 2024 🍊 🤩 DAY 2 LINEUP FOR FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 2 🎉 🎉 Purchase tickets... Posted by Dunedin International Film Festival on Thursday, February 1, 2024

If you can’t make it in person you can watch much of it live online too, at this link: http://livestv.xyz/dunedin-international-film/?fbclid=IwAR2nv5YXOMpJkb7p9NZUCLdTgWysHiiFzBbi_3HMghpM6KHayYKvXk_WiT4

And here’s the lineup for Friday:

Dunedin Film Festival Friday Lineup (Dunedin Film Festival)

And Saturday’s lineup is here:

Dunedin Film Festival Saturday Lineup (Dunedin Film Festival)





