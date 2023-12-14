NBA suspends Warriors center Draymond Green indefinitely after another on court incident

The NBA has suspended Warriors Center, Draymond Green, after another on court incident leads to an ejection during a game against the Suns.

NBA: Golden State Warriors at Phoenix Suns Dec 12, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts after being called for a foul on Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic (20) during the third quarter at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports - 22093666 (USA Today Sports/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

By Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

Phoenix, AZ — Four-time NBA champion, Golden State Warriors center Draymond Green, has been ejected for a third time this season after smacking Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in the face.

Following this, the NBA has decided to suspend Draymond indefinitely while they discuss his punishment moving forward.

These ejections are not anything new to Draymond. This is Greens second suspension this season, after being ejected for choking Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a game back in November. For that, Green was suspended five games.

With his latest early game exit, Green now has 18 ejections in his career, which is the most of any active player in the NBA and second all-time. The record (29) is held by Rasheed Wallace.

Below are two of the most recent incidents leading to Draymond Green’s suspensions:

