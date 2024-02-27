Osceola County Sheriff invites you to “Community Appreciation Day” on March 2nd

The Osceola County Sheriffs Office invites you to join them on “Community Appreciation Day” on Saturday March 2nd.

Kissimmee, FL — Osceola County Sheriff, Marcos Lopez, wants you to join him and his deputies at “Community Appreciation Day,” being held on Saturday, March 2nd at the Osceola Sheriff’s main office (2601 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, Kissimmee).

Sheriff Lopez said the event is to thank Osceola County citizens for their support and partnerships, which he says helps keep the community safe.

“We appreciate our community in everything they do and how they support us,” Sheriff Lopez said. “It’s a pretty good day, at a great facility, we want everyone to come out to know what we are about.”

Those who attend will get to meet with Sheriff Lopez, members of SWAT and spend time with their trained K-9s.

The free event includes food, activities for kids (rock climbing, bounce houses, and balloon art), and information from different agencies and organizations.

For more info, visit osceolasheriff.org or call at 407-348-1190.

