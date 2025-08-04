Record ocean temps fuel Tropical Storm Dexter, 2 more systems brewing

Tropical Storm Dexter has formed off the coast of the Carolinas and is expected to track away from the United States without making landfall.

The storm developed quickly due to very warm water in the Gulf Stream, which has been near record-breaking levels in recent weeks.

Dexter is projected to fizzle out in the northern Atlantic by the end of the week.

Meteorologists are also monitoring two other disturbances.

One is located off the Georgia coast, with a 30% chance of development. If it forms, it may drift west or northwest onshore.

Another tropical wave off the coast of Africa has a 50% chance of development.

This system could form as early as Wednesday, but it is likely to move north too quickly to impact the United States directly.

Channel 9 meteorologist will continue to monitor all tropical activity and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

