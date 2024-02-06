San Francisco 49ners displeased with practice facility ahead of Super Bowl 58

Las Vegas, NV — As preparations for Super Bowl 58 begin, both the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ners have been given practice facilities ahead of the big game.

The Kansas City Chiefs will train at the Las Vegas Raiders practice facility, while the 49ners were given the University of Nevada-Las Vegas’ Fertitta Football complex.

49ners staff said the practice field at UNLV is too “spongy” and soft as the team gets prepped for the Super Bowl.

ESPN NFL Insider, Adam Schefter, heard from 49ners staff confirming their displeasure of UNLV’s facility.

The field was inspected and passed approval by the NFL and NFL Players association.

49ners Head Coach, Kyle Shanahan, and a few players said in the first press event for the Super Bowl on Monday, they are going to deal with the cards they have been dealt.

ESPN NFL Insider, Adam Schefter, explains more on the matter on The Pat McAfee Show:

"I can tell you after talking to various people from the 49ers they don't seem particular pleased with the practice field..



They're gonna step on the field today & we'll see what the players say" ~ @AdamSchefter #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/P8dHKV5wNU — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 5, 2024

Super Bowl 58 is Sunday, February 11th at 6:30 p.m. on CBS.

© 2024 Cox Media Group