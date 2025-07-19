Seminole County activates extreme heat plan for weekend

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County has activated its extreme weather plan in preparation for a hot weekend.

Emergency management manager Alan Harris said they’re taking this seriously, and so should all residents, guests, and county employees.

“We want everyone to be safe,” he said. “It’s very hot outside.”

The county’s alert provides tips everyone should follow to stay safe. These include staying hydrated, monitoring body temperature, protecting vulnerable individuals and pets from the heat, wearing light, loose-fitting clothing, seeking shaded areas, limiting activity during the hottest parts of the day, and always double-checking your vehicles to make sure pets and children aren’t left behind.

Also, county parks, trails, and recreation facilities will offer relief centers for people who need air-conditioned spaces and water.

Clarence Wallace said that’s all great advice that he and his family will be following this weekend. He knows all about dealing with extreme heat. He’s a veteran and has fought in extreme heat for this country.

“The main thing for us this weekend is to stay hydrated and to watch for fellow man and woman,” he said. “We have a couple of older people coming this weekend. We need to watch them and make sure they are hydrated.”

The kids will be spending a lot of their time at the splash pad, “so will some of us adults,” he said.

Officials said that would be smart of them all.

“We don’t see 108 temperatures for day after, day after, after day,” Harris said. “Plus if you are already al little dehydrated this incredible heat can cause heat exhaustion, and even heat stroke. We’ve seen that in a couple of cases. That’s a life-threatening event.”

