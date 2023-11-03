Things to do: November happenings in Central Florida

Orlando, FL — → Orlando’s Greek Fest lasts through the weekend. The annual event is going cashless this year, so make sure to have a card on hand as you make your way through the celebration. The fest starts at 4pm November 3rd, and starts at 11am Saturday and Sunday at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Maitland.

Image Courtesy: Orlando Greek Fest

→ Harry P. Leu gardens hosts Movie Night November 3rd. You can enjoy Planes, Trains, and Automobiles in the picturesque garden. The gardens open at 6pm, and those under 17 are not permitted without an older guardian.

Image courtesy: Harry P. Leu Gardens

→ A large scale show and tell visits Orlando with the Maker Faire. “Makers” will be showing off their projects from 10am to 5pm at the Central Florida Fairgrounds Expo Center.

Maker Faire Orlando Logo The Maker Faire features exhibits by 'Makers' who range from garage tinkerers to scientists from all ages and backgrounds.

→ Fall fiesta in the park celebrates its 52nd year at Lake Eola Park. The good food, art and more kick off at 10am Saturday and Sunday.

Lake Eola Park Linton E. Allen Memorial Fountain (City of Orlando)

→ Central Florida’s International Auto Show is on at the Orange County Convention Center. The show starts at 10am through the weekend.

Central Florida International Auto Show The 2023 Central Florida International Auto Show runs Nov. 2 - Nov. 5. (WFTV news staff)

→ Boxi Park at Lake Nona celebrates Cinco De Mayo ahead of schedule. The Halfway to Cinco De Mayo celebration goes on from 12pm to 9pm Sunday, with live music.

Image Courtesy: Boxi Park Lake Nona

→ Orlando’s Beer Fest goes on Saturday and Sunday. You can find a number of brews, snacks, and more from 2pm to 5pm at Orlando Festival Park.

beer Witthaya Prasongsin/Getty Images (Witthaya Prasongsin/Getty Images)

Make sure to follow WDBO on Facebook, Instagram & X.

© 2022 Cox Media Group