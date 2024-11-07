Veterans day is Monday November 11th.

Flags placed at cemeteries to honor fallen servicemembers for Memorial Day 2024 ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA - MAY 23: Members of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, also known as the "Old Guard," get ready to place flags at the headstones of U.S. military personnel buried at Arlington National Cemetery ahead of Memorial Day, on May 23, 2024 in Arlington, Virginia. Nearly 1,500 joint service members will spend around four hours placing small American flags in front of more than 260,000 headstones. The cemetery, consisting of 639 acres, is the final resting place of approximately 400,000 veterans and their dependents. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images) (Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

On Saturday, Nov. 9, from 10 am- 5pm Orange County Regional History Center is inviting veterans and active military members to join them at the museum for a free visit. Click here for more information.

On Saturday, Nov. 9, from 11:00am- 1:00 pm in downtown Orlando, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and his Veterans Advisory Council will host the 25th annual city of Orlando Veterans Day Parade. Click here for more information.

On Monday, Nov. 11 from 5-9pm at Lake Nona town center, Home of the Brave Veterans Day Event will be a night of remembrance and gratitude with singers and local elected officials. Click here for more information

On Saturday, Nov. 9, Sunday, Nov.10, and Monday, Nov. 11, All veterans and active military will receive free admission to the Central Florida Zoo. Click here for more information.





On Sunday, Nov. 10, from noon-4pm, Windermere Town Hall is hosting a car show with food trucks and live music from to honor all who served. Click here for more information or to register our car for the show.

On Saturday from 9:30- 11pm, In Kissimmee at Celebration Lakeside Park enjoy the Veterans all day parade. Click here for more information.

On Friday, Nov. 8, at 9:15 am at Mount Dora Christian Academy, students will celebrate veterans by hosting their annual Veterans Day parade. Click here for details.

On Monday, Nov. 11,at 11am, celebrate at Kit Land Nelson Park and enjoy food and drinks at the Apopka Community Center. Click here for more information.

On Friday, Nov. 8, at 10 a.m. at at the Winter Park Community Center Ruby Ball Amphitheater, The City of Winter Park will host its 14th Veterans Day Celebration. Click here for details.

