Where to watch Fourth of July fireworks in Central Florida Most events are scheduled for Saturday, July 4, unless otherwise noted

FILE PHOTO: A fire ignited fireworks in a trailer along a Tennessee highway.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Looking for Fourth of July fireworks in Central Florida?

Independence Day celebrations are planned across the Orlando area, including fireworks at Lake Eola, theme parks, resorts, entertainment districts and local communities.

Most events are scheduled for Saturday, July 4, unless otherwise noted.

Here are some of the major places to watch fireworks in Central Florida:

Lake Eola Park in Orlando

Cranes Roost Park in Altamonte Springs

Winter Garden

Walt Disney World

SeaWorld Orlando

Universal Orlando Resort

LEGOLAND Florida

Promenade at Sunset Walk

Old Town in Kissimmee

Celebration

Avalon Park

Orlando-area resorts

When: July 4

Where: Lake Eola Park, downtown Orlando

Cost: Free

Orlando’s Fireworks at the Fountain returns to Lake Eola Park in downtown Orlando.

The free, family-friendly event includes live entertainment, food, games and fireworks over Lake Eola.

The fireworks show will be accompanied by a live performance from the Orlando Concert Band.

When: July 3

Where: Cranes Roost Park, Altamonte Springs

Cost: Free

Red Hot & Boom returns to Cranes Roost Park in Altamonte Springs one day before the Fourth of July.

The Independence Day celebration includes live music, food and fireworks over the lake.

Visitors are encouraged to arrive early because the event typically draws large crowds.

When: July 4

Where: Winter Garden

Cost: Free

Winter Garden will host its Party in the Park & Fireworks celebration near Lake Apopka.

The event includes live music, family-friendly games and activities, food and merchandise vendors, and a fireworks finale.

Winter Garden is also expected to host additional daytime Independence Day events, including a children’s parade, a patriotic concert, a Fourth of July-themed farmers market and art exhibitions honoring 250 years of U.S. history.

When: July 3 through July 5

Where: Magic Kingdom

Cost: Valid theme park admission required

Walt Disney World will celebrate Independence Day with “Disney Celebrates America! — A Fourth of July Concert in the Sky” at Magic Kingdom.

The fireworks show is scheduled for July 3 through July 5.

When: July 4

Where: SeaWorld Orlando

Cost: Valid theme park admission required

SeaWorld Orlando will celebrate Independence Day with a patriotic fireworks show over the park’s lake.

The park is also hosting its Red, White & BBQ culinary celebration with food inspired by barbecue destinations across the country.

When: July 4

Where: Universal Orlando Resort

Cost: Valid theme park admission required

Universal Orlando Resort is expected to celebrate Independence Day with entertainment, character meet-and-greets, live DJs and special pyrotechnics.

Additional details are expected to be announced closer to the holiday.

When: July 4

Where: LEGOLAND Florida Resort

Cost: Valid theme park admission required

LEGOLAND Florida Resort will host its Red, White & BOOM! celebration with fireworks, extended park hours, a DJ dance party and family-friendly activities.

Guests can use special 3-D glasses to watch the fireworks appear to burst into LEGO bricks.

When: July 4

Where: Promenade at Sunset Walk near Walt Disney World

Cost: Free parking and admission

Promenade at Sunset Walk will host its Star Spangled Celebration with fireworks, confetti, a laser light show, live music, street performers, dining specials and family-friendly activities.

Parking and admission are free.

When: July 4

Where: Old Town Entertainment District, Kissimmee

Cost: Free fireworks

Old Town Entertainment District in Kissimmee will host its Red, White & Horsepower Fourth of July event.

The celebration includes a classic car show, live music, entertainment and fireworks.

When: July 4

Where: Celebration Town Center

Cost: Free

Celebration will host its Star Spangled Spectacular with music, entertainment, food and fireworks over the lake.

A parade is also expected earlier in the day through the town center.

When: July 4

Where: Avalon Park, east Orlando

Cost: Free

Avalon Park will host Fourth of July activities throughout the day.

Planned activities include a Firecracker 5K, bike parade, apple pie bake-off, family-friendly games and fireworks.

When: July 4 weekend

Where: Select Orlando-area resorts

Cost: May require hotel stay or reservation

Several Orlando-area resorts are also expected to host Fourth of July fireworks and holiday activities.

Visit Orlando lists Fourth of July events at Orlando World Center Marriott and the Grande Lakes resort area, including JW Marriott Orlando and The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes.

Some resort events may be limited to hotel guests or require reservations.

Other Independence Day events are planned throughout the Orlando area, including celebrations in Lake Nona, Winter Park and at Orlando International Airport.

Some events take place before July 4.

Apopka July Fourth Celebration

Where: Apopka Amphitheater

When: July 4, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

What to know: The free family-friendly celebration will include food, kids activities, live music from Private Stock Band and fireworks.

Winter Garden Party in the Park & Fireworks

Where: Newton Park on Lake Apopka

When: July 4, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.; fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

What to know: The event will include games, kids crafts and live music from Dead Radio. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets and picnic baskets.

Disney’s Celebrate America! A Fourth of July Concert in the Sky

Where: Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World

When: July 3-5; fireworks at 9 p.m.

What to know: Walt Disney World’s Independence Day fireworks show will temporarily replace “Happily Ever After” during the holiday celebration. A theme park ticket and reservation are required.

The Heartbeat of Freedom at EPCOT

Where: EPCOT at Walt Disney World

When: July 3-5; fireworks at 9 p.m.

What to know: The patriotic fireworks tag will follow EPCOT’s regular nighttime show around World Showcase. A theme park ticket and reservation are required.

Fourth of July Fireworks at SeaWorld Orlando

Where: SeaWorld Orlando

When: July 3-6; fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

What to know: SeaWorld Orlando will feature its regular fireworks show with a patriotic finale. A theme park ticket is required.

Red, White & BOOM! at Legoland Florida

Where: Legoland Florida

When: July 4, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

What to know: Legoland Florida’s celebration will include extended park hours, a DJ dance party and fireworks. Admission is included with a regular theme park ticket.

Fireworks Over the Runways

Where: Flagler Executive Airport, 201 Airport Road, Palm Coast

When: July 4, starting at 5 p.m.; fireworks at 9 p.m.

What to know: Palm Coast’s celebration will include a historical military aircraft and warbird showcase from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., followed by fireworks.

America 250 Patriotic Parade & Fireworks

Where: Veterans Memorial Park, 2601 E. Fort King St., Ocala

When: July 4, starting at 5 p.m.; fireworks at 9 p.m.

What to know: Ocala’s celebration will include a patriotic parade ending at Veterans Memorial Park, followed by fireworks.

Thunder on the Ridge

Where: Lake Eva Park, 555 Ledwith Ave., Haines City

When: July 4, starting at 4 p.m.; fireworks at 9 p.m.

What to know: Haines City’s Independence Day event will include food trucks, a kids zone, beer garden and fireworks.

All-American Celebration

Where: Lake Sumter Landing Market Square, The Villages

When: July 4, starting at 3 p.m.; fireworks expected around 9 p.m.

What to know: The Villages celebration will feature live music, a cornhole tournament, watermelon competition, color guard performances and fireworks.

DeBary Freedom Fest

Where: Gemini Springs Park, 37 Dirksen Drive, DeBary

When: July 4, starting at 5 p.m.; show at 9 p.m.

What to know: DeBary’s celebration will feature drones, a laser light show, live music by Sugar Vibe, a kids zone and food trucks.

New Smyrna Beach Fourth of July

Where: Riverside Park

When: July 4, 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

What to know: The Players will headline New Smyrna Beach’s Fourth of July festival, which will include music, food trucks and fireworks.

Ormond Beach America 250 Independence Day Celebration

Where: Rockefeller Gardens

When: July 4, 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

What to know: Ormond Beach’s Independence Day celebration will include fireworks near the Granada Bridge.

July 4 fireworks at the Daytona Beach Bandshell

Where: Daytona Beach Bandshell

When: July 4, concert at 7:15 p.m.; fireworks at 9:45 p.m.

What to know: The Alter Eagles, an Eagles tribute band, will perform before the “Light Up Daytona” fireworks display.

This list will be updated as more Central Florida Fourth of July events are announced.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group