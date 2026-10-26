Winter Park police explain response to viral dispute involving 3-year-old soccer player Police say no one was arrested, trespassed or forced to leave after a disagreement between league officials and a family

The department characterized the incident as a civil matter, not a criminal one. “No one was arrested, trespassed, or forced to leave the park,” the department said.

WINTER PARK, Fla. — i9 Sports says it has contacted a family and begun reviewing a dispute at a Winter Park youth soccer game that drew a police response and widespread attention online.

In an updated statement to Channel 9 on Monday, the organization said its review includes speaking with those involved.

Officers responded Saturday morning to Martin Luther King Jr. Park after a league official reported a disturbance involving a player’s parents, according to police records.

The incident gained attention through social media posts, including one shared by Robert Griffin III, who criticized police being called during a dispute involving a 3-year-old soccer player.

i9 Sports responds

“The respectful treatment and well-being of every child and family matter deeply to us,” the organization said.

“We have reached out to the family and have begun a review that includes speaking with those involved.”

i9 Sports said it would not speculate or share unverified information while working to understand what happened.

CALLING THE COPS ON A 3 YEAR OLD IS CRAZY Nevada is a 3 year old Soccer phenom who had the police called on him in Winter Park, Florida. His family was allegedly live streaming a game that he scored 10 goals in against 5 year olds. Opposing parents complained about Nevada’s playing style, that he was holding possession of the ball too much because the other kids couldn’t get the ball from him. Nevada was kicked out of the league, his family refunded their money and the police escorted his family off the field with a trespass notice. Punishing a 3 year old child for being too good at a sport is RIDICULOUS. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 26, 2026

Records describe competing accounts

The police incident log records different explanations for the disagreement.

A league official told officers that parents were upset about their son’s playing time and that the child would no longer be allowed to participate in the league.

Another entry states that the parents were upset because they believed their child was being criticized for playing too well and was being taken out of the game.

The log does not resolve that disagreement.

Police say family was cooperative

In a statement released Monday, the department said a league official requested police assistance with a disturbance between league officials and the parents.

The league had asked the family to leave and offered to refund its fees, according to the statement.

After officers arrived, a league official asked them to speak with the family because he did not want to prolong the disturbance, police said.

The family told officers the game was over and they were leaving. Police described the family as cooperative and said officers provided an event number at the family’s request.

The department characterized the incident as a civil matter, not a criminal one.

“No one was arrested, trespassed, or forced to leave the park,” the department said.

Police said officers’ body-camera recordings support the department’s account.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group