Lou Gramm to host opening weekend of Foreigner’s orchestral Las Vegas residency

Foreigner is set to open a new Las Vegas residency in March, and they've just announced that the band's original frontman, Lou Gramm, is joining them for two of the shows.

Foreigner: The Hits Orchestral – Celebrating 50 Years Live in Vegas at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort will consist of five shows running March 6 to 14. Gramm is set to host opening weekend, March 6 and 7.

Gramm, whose new solo album Released drops March 27, will also host a VIP book signing ahead of the shows, open to only 20 guests. It includes a meet and greet and photo op with Gramm, who'll sign his book Juke Box Hero.

Foreigner: The Hits Orchestral – Celebrating 50 Years Live in Vegas will have the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band performing their biggest hits alongside a 20-piece orchestra, with arrangements written by Juilliard cello virtuoso Dave Eggar and Chuck Palmer, who will also conduct.

“It’s a personal thrill for me to be hosting Foreigner’s opening weekend at the wonderful Venetian Resort,” says Gramm. “It’s a true delight to witness Foreigner performing all the hits with Dave Eggar’s amazing orchestra and I am so looking forward to welcoming many concert goers at my book signing event.”

Before Foreigner hits Vegas they'll be playing a series of unplugged shows in Colorado, starting Feb. 25 in Beaver Creek. A complete list of dates can be found at foreigeronline.com.

