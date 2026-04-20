Lou Gramm’s having a great time with new Foreigner lineup: ‘they're happy to have me’

Original Foreigner frontman Lou Gramm is currently joining the new Foreigner lineup on a series of shows in Florida, and he tells ABC Audio he’s been enjoying getting to play with the new members of the band.

“It's been great because they're great guys,” he says. “They accepted me into the band and they're happy to have me and they all treat me very good.”

Gramm calls the current Foreigner lineup “exceptional musicians,” noting “they follow the arrangements pretty closely to the originals.”

“And the response from the audience is very good,” he adds. “I think the audience has missed Foreigner being in their lives.”

Besides Gramm's occasional appearances with the band, there are currently no original members in Foreigner. Back in February, Gramm's bandmate Al Greenwood told New York Magazine he hopes Foreigner "goes on forever," noting, "I wouldn't like to not be able to see that music being played."

Gramm agrees with that sentiment.

“It's exactly my feeling. I think the music is too good to fade away,” he says, noting that it feels great that fans still want to hear Foreigner tunes. He adds, “it feels timeless.”

Gramm's next show with Foreigner is happening Tuesday in Orlando, Florida.

In addition to the Foreigner shows, Gramm is set to head out on his own tour in support of his recently released solo album, Released. The tour kicks off May 28 in Stamford, Connecticut. A complete list of dates can be found at LouGrammOfficial.com.

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