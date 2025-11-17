Lynyrd Skynyrd & Foreigner team up for 2026 Double Trouble Double Vision Tour

Lynyrd Skynyrd and Foreigner are teaming up for a 2026 tour.

The Double Trouble Double Vision Tour will consist of 19 co-headlining dates next summer, kicking off July 23 in Atlanta and wrapping Aug 29 in Rogers, Arkansas.

“The energy the band has felt knowing we’ll be touring with Skynyrd this coming summer has been electric!” Foreigner’s Jeff Pilson says. “Two bands with plenty of iconic songs, dueling guitars, double trouble and double vision are gonna set each and every stage on fire! No question this will be THE go-to event of the summer!”

Skynyrd frontman Johnny Van Zant adds, “I’m excited to share the stage with Foreigner and hear all their amazing hits!” He notes, “I’ve always been a fan, and I believe the audience will love this tour. Lynyrd Skynyrd and Foreigner together — it doesn’t get much better than that.”

An artist presale for tickets begins Tuesday at 12 p.m. local time, with tickets going on sale to the general public starting Friday at 10 a.m. local time. A complete list of date can be found at foreigneronline.com or lynyrdskynyrd.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.