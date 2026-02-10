Lynyrd Skynyrd launches #FreeBirdMoment contest

Rickey Medlocke and Johnny Van Zant of Lynyrd Skynyrd perform at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on July 23, 2023, in Alpharetta, Georgia. (Photo by R. Diamond/Getty Images)

Lynyrd Skynyrd is giving folks a chance to win a VIP experience to one of their concerts simply by living their iconic tune “Free Bird.”

The band is asking fans to share their best #FreeBirdMoment, with the grand prize being VIP tickets to their upcoming Double Trouble Double Vision Tour with Foreigner.

"Show us what makes you feel AS FREE AS A BIRD—dirtbikes, guitar solos, bull rides, Hell House whiskey sippin', hot rods," the band says on Instagram, "if it's EPIC, we want to see it. Enter now and let freedom Fly!"

To enter, fans need to upload videos showing off their moment soundtracked by "Free Bird."

Not only will the winner get two tickets to a show on the tour, they’ll get to watch it from backstage, meet the band and get some free merch. They may also get to hold the American flag after the band plays “Free Bird.”

Lynyrd Skynyrd's Double Trouble Vision tour with Foreigner kicks off July 23 in Atlanta and wraps Aug. 29 in Rogers, Arkansas. A complete list of tour dates can be found at lynyrdskynyrd.com.

In other "Free Bird" news ... USA Today's annual Ad Meter ranking of Super Bowl commercials, based on votes by nearly 200,000 registered panelists, has voted Budweiser's "American Icons" ad, featuring Skynyrd's classic song, as this year's best. This marked the 10th time Budweiser took the top spot on the annual list.

