Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Johnny Van Zant and Rickey Medlocke appear on Brother Cane’s Gary Rossington tribute song

Rickey Medlocke and Johnny Van Zant of Lynyrd Skynyrd perform onstage during the 2019 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Field on April 27, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Johnny Van Zant and Rickey Medlocke appear on a new song that pays tribute to original Skynyrd guitarist Gary Rossington.

The song, "Prince Charming," is from the Southern rock band Brother Cane, with the description noting it "reflects on legacy, loss, and the enduring impact of those who shape both music and life."

"Gary Rossington was a hero for me that later became a friend and a mentor,” says Brother Cane’s Damon Johnson. “Something magical happened the day after his funeral in March of 2023 when this song arrived to me fully formed and literally perfect.”

"Prince Charming," which appears on Brother Cane's new album, Magnolia Medicine, is available now via digital outlets.

Gary Rossington passed away March 5, 2023, at the age of 71. At the time of his death, he was the last surviving original member of Lynyrd Skynyrd. He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with the band in 2006.

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