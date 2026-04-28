Metallica announces deluxe ﻿'Reload﻿' reissue

Metallica has announced a deluxe reissue of the band's 1997 album, Reload.

The set will arrive in multiple formats on June 26, including a deluxe box set featuring Reload remastered on two vinyl LPs, the Ministry of Sound '97 live album on three LPs, a 7-inch "The Memory Remains" single and 15 CDs collecting "never-before-released collections of riffs, demos & rough mixes, B-sides & rarities, and a wealth of live material."

Also included in the box set are four DVDs featuring live and in-studio footage, as well as various memorabilia, such as posters, stickers, lyric sheets and a 128-page photo book.

You can watch footage of an included 1997 Philadelphia live performance of "The Memory Remains" now streaming on YouTube.

Reload, which followed 1996's similarly titled Load, marked Metallica's seventh studio album and their last with bassist Jason Newsted. It spawned singles in the aforementioned "The Memory Remains," which featured English singer and actress Marianne Faithfull, as well as "Fuel" and "The Unforgiven II."

For more info on the reissue, visit Metallica.com.

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