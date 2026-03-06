Metallica 'maxing out' Sphere residency with four additional shows

Metallica has added four more shows to their upcoming Life Burns Faster residency at the high-tech Sphere venue in Las Vegas.

The newly announced dates take place March 4 and 6, and 11 and 13, 2027. Presales for members of the Metallica Fifth Member fan club begin Friday at 7 a.m. PT.

Metallica's Sphere schedule now includes a total of 24 shows. Along with the March dates, performances will take place on Oct. 1 and 3, 8 and 10, 15 and 17, 22 and 24, and 29 and 31; Nov. 5 and 7; Jan. 28 and 30; and Feb. 4 and 6, 18 and 20, and 25 and 27.

Each show takes place on a Thursday or Saturday, with the Thursday concert featuring a completely unique set list from its corresponding Saturday performance.

It would seem that the March dates are the final shows to be added. In a post on their website, Metallica writes, "This is it—we're maxing out Life Burns Faster."

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday at 10 a.m. PT.

For all Metallica Sphere info, visit Metallica.com.

