Metallica offspring bands Bastardane & OTTTO announce tour

By Josh Johnson

The bands Bastardane and OTTTO, both of which feature children of Metallica members, have announced a co-headlining tour.

The joint outing, dubbed the Reconquest tour, runs from Aug. 2 in New York City to Sept. 6 in Los Angeles.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Bastardane.com.

James Hetfield's son Castor plays drums in Bastardane, while Robert Trujillo's son Tye is the bassist in OTTTO.

Perhaps next time Bastardane and OTTTO will be joined by the third Metallica offspring band, Taipei Houston, featuring Lars Ulrich's sons Layne and Myles.

