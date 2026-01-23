Metallica teams with Dr. Martens for new collection

Metallica fans can now represent their band on their feet.

The band has teamed with British boot maker Dr. Martens for a new footwear collection. There are three options, with two of them paying homage to their 1980s tours.

The collaboration will consist of the 1460 Metallica Boot, featuring graphics from the band's 1988 Damaged Justice world tour, and the 1461 Metallica Shoe, featuring images from their 1986 Damaged Inc tour. Images on both options were originally created by the artist Pushead. Both feature a Metallica "M" heel stud, along with special-edition dog tags, and a secondary set of laces that read, "Boredom comes from a boring mind."

There will also be a Metallica exclusive 1460 Boot inspired by their 1991 self-titled release, often referred to as The Black Album. As the title suggests, the boot will be all black. It will feature the band's logo embossed on the ankle, with the heel marked with "5th Member" as a reference to the band's fans. The boot will also include an "M" heel stud and dog tags, but its secondary set of laces will be marked with "5th Member."

The Dr. Martens x Metallica collection will be available Jan. 29. The 1460 Metallica Boot and 1461 Metallica Shoe will be available at drmartens.com and all Dr. Martens retail stores, while the black-on-black shoe will be exclusive to Metallica.com.

