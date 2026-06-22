Metallica's Kirk Hammett falls onstage, possibly due to Swiftie psychic energy

Ask not for whom the Swiftie bell tolls, Kirk Hammett, it tolls for thee.

The Metallica guitarist discovered that Taylor Swift and karma do indeed vibe like that, or at least her fans do, after taking a brief tumble onstage during a recent show in Dublin.

You see, days before, Hammett wore a novelty T-shirt that featured a drawing of the pop superstar alongside the text, "Taylor Swift is a CIA psyop" during a Metallica show in Budapest. That caught the attention of certain corners of Swift's fanbase, including the fan account @Taylors_Archive, which tweeted, "Kirk Hammett from the has-been band Metallica was wearing a 'Taylor Swift Is a CIA Psyop' shirt on stage."

The jab at Metallica's modern-day relevance aside, it was perhaps that tweet that was rattling in Hammett's brain while he was playing the opening riff to "Seek and Destroy" in Dublin. As he was walking the lip of the stage, he lost his balance and briefly fell into the crowd. Luckily, he appeared unhurt and was helped back up before resuming the song.

It seems Hammett had a laugh about the whole thing, posting video of the fall on Instagram alongside the caption, "Yep ….. [poop emoji] happens!"

Metallica played another show in Dublin on Sunday without incident. It was awfully kind of Swifties to let Hammett off with just a warning.

Meanwhile, the so-called "has-been" Metallica will continue on with their European tour into early July before launching their sold-out residency at the Las Vegas Sphere in October.

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