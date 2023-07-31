Metallica's Lars Ulrich writing introduction for new edition of Hunter S. Thompson short story collection

Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich is writing an introduction to a new edition of Screwjack, a collection of short stories written by the late Hunter S. Thompson.

In an Instagram post, Ulrich shares that he's "beyond psyched" to be a part of the project.



"Reading these stories remind me what a treasure -- and mindf*** -- Hunter S. Thompson's immortal words continue to be," Ulrich says. "Thanx to [publisher Simon & Schuster] for encouraging me to put pen to paper for this. Check it out if you like things wild, salacious and unsettling."

Thompson was known as a pioneer of gonzo journalism and for his book Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, which, among many other things, inspired Avenged Sevenfold's song "Bat Country." Screwjack was originally published in 1991 and then again in 2000.

