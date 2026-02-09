Michael McDonald, George Thorogood among the 2026 Musician Hall of Fame inductees

Michael McDonald of The Doobie Brothers performs during the 2025 Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony on June 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame)

The Doobie Brothers’ Michael McDonald and George Thorogood & The Destroyers are among the artists set to be inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame in Nashville this year.

The 2026 class also includes Dolly Parton, the late session keyboardist Nicky Hopkins, country star Keith Urban, producer-musicians Dan Huff and John Boylan, and session bassist Leland Sklar.

“The Musicians Hall of Fame has inducted over 170 musicians, producers, engineers and industry icons. Each new class of inductees reminds us why we do what we do - preserving and celebrating the legacy of the musicians who bring songs to life,” says Linda Chambers, co-founder and CEO of the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum. “We couldn't be more excited to welcome these legendary artists into the Musicians Hall of Fame.”

This year’s class will be celebrated at a concert and induction ceremony April 28 at the Fisher Center for the Performing Arts in Nashville. Performers and presenters will be announced at a later date.

Tickets for the ceremony go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. CT.

