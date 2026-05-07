Mick Jagger has fun with mannequin hands during 'Tonight Show' appearance

Mick Jagger got a chance to show off his comedic chops when he stopped by The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night.

The Rolling Stones frontman took part in a comedy sketch, "Real People Fake Arms." Setting up the premise, Fallon claimed to have starred in a British soap opera in the '90s called Jacob's Patience, noting that his co-star was difficult because he wouldn't use his arms in any of the scenes. Instead, he used mannequin arms, so the show's director made everyone else use them as well.

Fallon noted that while it sounded crazy, “if you watched it you’d never be able to tell.”

He then threw to a clip of the show, where, of course, you could totally tell. The clip showed Jimmy at a jewelry store called Hackney Diamonds, after The Stones’ 2023 album, with Mick playing the sales person.

“Please to meet you, I hope you guess my name,” Jagger said as he introduced himself to Fallon, a reference to The Stones’ classic “Sympathy for the Devil.”

The sketch then captured Jagger showing Fallon some jewelry pieces for a Mother’s Day gift for Fallon's wife, all the while using his awkward mannequin arms, which led to several absurd interactions, including Jagger “booping” Fallon a few times.

There was also another Rolling Stones reference, when Fallon noted he couldn’t afford one of the suggested pieces and said, “You can’t always get what you want.”

Jagger's appearance comes just one day after The Rolling Stones announced their new album, Foreign Tongues, is coming out July 10. Keith Richards is expected to stop by The Tonight Show Thursday, and Ronnie Wood is making an appearance on May 13.

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