Mick Jagger reveals his thoughts on a Rolling Stones biopic

Mick Jagger attends 2026 the New York City Ballet Spring Gala at David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center on May 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

The Beatles are getting not one but four biopics, thanks to Sam Mendes' project The Beatles – A Four Film Cinematic Event, and it sounds like Mick Jagger is open to having a similar thing happen for The Rolling Stones.

In a new interview with British GQ, Jagger was asked about whether he'd like to see that "kind of treatment" for The Stones, to which he replied, "Yeah, it interests me."

“I don't want to impart it to you, but, I know how I see it,” he says of a possible film. “There's lots of ways of doing biopics."

Referring to the Bob Dylan film A Complete Unknown, Jagger explains, "So most of the time when you do a biopic, you do one small section of someone's life bookended by some other stuff. Take the Bob Dylan movie. You do the moment when Bob went electric."

"You'd have to think, what are you going to zero in on?" he continues. "And where's your two years of interest? I mean that Bob Dylan one was two years, [the] James Brown one that I produced was slightly more." The latter is a reference to 2014's Get On Up, which starred the late Chadwick Boseman.

So, which portion of The Stones’ career would he like a movie to focus on?

“I don't know which section, because it's a long period,” Jagger says.

As for whether he has an idea for someone who could play him in a film, Jagger says, “No.”

As fans wait for a future Rolling Stones film, they can simply enjoy The Stones' music. They'll release the new album Foreign Tongues on July 10.

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