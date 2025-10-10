Moody Blues' Justin Hayward pays tribute to the late John Lodge

"I'm very sad and shocked to hear of John's passing," Hayward wrote on Instagram, next to a picture of them performing together. "I have such happy memories of making music together. My sincere condolences to his dear wife and family."
Also paying tribute to Lodge on social media is the band Yes, former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett and Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi, who, like Lodge, is a native of Birmingham, England.
Iommi wrote on X, "Sad to hear of the passing of John Lodge of the Moody Blues. I had lunch with him a few weeks ago, so quite a shock. They were another Birmingham band, often overlooked. RIP."
Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.