Moon time capsule includes music from The Who, Santana & more

Billboard reports that digitized recordings from a slew of musicians was included in a time capsule on the Odysseus space craft, which touched down on the moon on Thursday, February 22.
In total, the time capsule features music from 222 artists, including Elvis Presley, Marvin Gaye, Bob Marley, and Chuck Berry. Some previously unreleased material was also included, as well as photos from Woodstock and album art, including Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of the Moon.
Dallas Santana, of the company Space Blue, brought the idea of the music collection to Arch Mission Foundation and curated the music that appeared on it. He notes, "This is music that stands the test of time."
