Most common languages spoken at home in Greater North Port and surrounding regions

Stacker compiled a list of the most common languages spoken at home in the North Port metro area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Languages are ranked by the percent of households that primarily speak the language at home according to 2025 estimates. Combined statistical areas are designated by the Office of Management and Budget and include multiple metropolitan and micropolitan areas in the same region.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#10. Chinese

- 3,046 speakers (0.29% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Nahlik // Shutterstock

#9. Polish

- 3,199 speakers (0.3% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#8. Portuguese

- 3,365 speakers (0.32% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Dong Nhat Huy // Shutterstock

#7. Vietnamese

- 3,451 speakers (0.33% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Adisa // Shutterstock

#6. Italian

- 3,508 speakers (0.33% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Tupungato // Shutterstock

#5. French

- 5,674 speakers (0.54% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Vlad Ispas // Shutterstock

#4. Haitian

- 5,931 speakers (0.56% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Viacheslav Lopatin // Shutterstock

#3. Russian

- 6,058 speakers (0.57% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

elxeneize // Shutterstock

#2. German

- 6,761 speakers (0.64% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#1. Spanish

- 99,453 speakers (9.43% of population)