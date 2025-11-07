The most expensive neighborhoods in Naples

Homebuyers and sellers are navigating a slow and expensive housing market, with rising prices and stagnant demand keeping many on the sidelines. This comes amid rising economic uncertainty and growing wealth concentration. But luxury homes—multimillion-dollar estates, sleek penthouses, and one-of-a-kind custom builds—are still selling, even as most buyers pull back.

Most people can't afford high-end homes, although they're still fun to dream about. So, to highlight where luxury real estate is commanding the highest prices, Redfin analyzed the most expensive neighborhoods in the Naples metro area—and showcased a few of the area's standout listings (when possible).

Note: Redfin's analysis focused on metro areas, meaning some neighborhoods fell within smaller nearby cities. Listings and data were gathered on October 15, 2025.

#1. Aqualane Shores (Naples, FL)

Median sale price

: $5,250,000 |

Median days on market

: 175 days

1795 Gordon Dr, Naples, FL 34102

- List price: $19,995,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 7 | Square feet: 7,349

- See 1795 Gordon Dr, Naples, FL 34102 on Redfin.com

2075 Gordon Dr E, Naples, FL 34102

- List price: $19,900,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 7 | Square feet: 6,704

- See 2075 Gordon Dr E, Naples, FL 34102 on Redfin.com

2080 Gordon Dr, Naples, FL 34102

- List price: $6,900,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,033

- See 2080 Gordon Dr, Naples, FL 34102 on Redfin.com

608 16Th Ave S, Naples, FL 34102

- List price: $13,550,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 5.5 | Square feet: 6,256

- See 608 16Th Ave S, Naples, FL 34102 on Redfin.com

#2. Cocohatchee Bay (Naples Park, FL)

Median sale price

: $4,800,000 |

Median days on market

: 47 days

13675 Vanderbilt Dr, Naples, FL 34110

- List price: $3,800,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 3,963

- See 13675 Vanderbilt Dr, Naples, FL 34110 on Redfin.com

13915 Old Coast Rd, Naples, FL 34110

- List price: $4,850,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 3,280

- See 13915 Old Coast Rd, Naples, FL 34110 on Redfin.com

13935 Old Coast Rd, Naples, FL 34110

- List price: $2,990,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,290

- See 13935 Old Coast Rd, Naples, FL 34110 on Redfin.com

13945 Old Coast Rd, Naples, FL 34110

- List price: $3,995,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 3,238

- See 13945 Old Coast Rd, Naples, FL 34110 on Redfin.com

#3. Grey Oaks (Naples, FL)

Median sale price

: $2,575,000 |

Median days on market

: 92 days

2630 Grey Oaks Dr N, Naples, FL 34105

- List price: $2,700,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,222

- See 2630 Grey Oaks Dr N, Naples, FL 34105 on Redfin.com

2835 Silverleaf Ln, Naples, FL 34105

- List price: $8,750,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 8 | Square feet: 8,757

- See 2835 Silverleaf Ln, Naples, FL 34105 on Redfin.com

2900 Indigobush Way, Naples, FL 34105

- List price: $7,750,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 5 | Square feet: 6,065

- See 2900 Indigobush Way, Naples, FL 34105 on Redfin.com

2923 Indigobush Way, Naples, FL 34105

- List price: $5,900,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 5,084

- See 2923 Indigobush Way, Naples, FL 34105 on Redfin.com

#4. Royal Harbor (Naples, FL)

Median sale price

: $2,137,500 |

Median days on market

: 167 days

1250 Tuna Ct, Naples, FL 34102

- List price: $2,997,500

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,940

- See 1250 Tuna Ct, Naples, FL 34102 on Redfin.com

1380 Pelican Ave, Naples, FL 34102

- List price: $7,499,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 6 | Square feet: 5,073

- See 1380 Pelican Ave, Naples, FL 34102 on Redfin.com

1696 Sandpiper St, Naples, FL 34102

- List price: $1,799,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,435

- See 1696 Sandpiper St, Naples, FL 34102 on Redfin.com

2105 Sheepshead Dr, Naples, FL 34102

- List price: $3,588,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,009

- See 2105 Sheepshead Dr, Naples, FL 34102 on Redfin.com

#5. River Park (Naples, FL)

Median sale price

: $1,837,500 |

Median days on market

: 184 days

1115 Central, Naples, FL 34102

- List price: $1,849,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,692

- See 1115 Central, Naples, FL 34102 on Redfin.com

1115 Central Ave, Naples, FL 34102

- List price: $3,440,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,466

- See 1115 Central Ave, Naples, FL 34102 on Redfin.com

1125 Central Ave, Naples, FL 34102

- List price: $2,749,777

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,282

- See 1125 Central Ave, Naples, FL 34102 on Redfin.com

1125 Central Ave, Naples, FL 34102

- List price: $1,650,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,705

- See 1125 Central Ave, Naples, FL 34102 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.