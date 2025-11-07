The most expensive neighborhoods in North Port

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of the highest value homes in Bellingham, WA.

Homebuyers and sellers are navigating a slow and expensive housing market, with rising prices and stagnant demand keeping many on the sidelines. This comes amid rising economic uncertainty and growing wealth concentration. But luxury homes—multimillion-dollar estates, sleek penthouses, and one-of-a-kind custom builds—are still selling, even as most buyers pull back.

Most people can't afford high-end homes, although they're still fun to dream about. So, to highlight where luxury real estate is commanding the highest prices, Redfin analyzed the most expensive neighborhoods in the North Port metro area—and showcased a few of the area's standout listings (when possible).

Note: Redfin's analysis focused on metro areas, meaning some neighborhoods fell within smaller nearby cities. Listings and data were gathered on October 15, 2025.

#1. The Lake Club (Lakewood Ranch, FL)

Median sale price

: $2,800,000 |

Median days on market

: 63 days

15315 Anchorage Pl, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202

- List price: $6,500,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 5.5 | Square feet: 5,997

16336 Daysailor Trl, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202

- List price: $3,450,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,915

17011 Verona Pl, Bradenton, FL 34202

- List price: $2,279,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 3,610

8009 Bounty Ln, Bradenton, FL 34202

- List price: $3,600,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 4,484

#2. Lido Key (Sarasota, FL)

Median sale price

: $2,250,000 |

Median days on market

: 145 days

101 Benjamin Franklin Dr, Sarasota, FL 34236

- List price: $1,100,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,275

1300 Benjamin Franklin Dr, Sarasota, FL 34236

- List price: $3,750,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,352

1750 Benjamin Franklin Dr, Sarasota, FL 34236

- List price: $1,195,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,035

235 Grant Dr, Sarasota, FL 34236

- List price: $1,345,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,182

#3. Oaks (Osprey, FL)

Median sale price

: $1,700,000 |

Median days on market

: 29 days

3621 N Point Rd, Osprey, FL 34229

- List price: $1,350,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,680

385 N Point Rd, Osprey, FL 34229

- List price: $1,100,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,778

393 N Point Rd, Osprey, FL 34229

- List price: $2,350,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,738

401 N Point Rd, Osprey, FL 34229

- List price: $900,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,778

#4. St. Armands (Sarasota, FL)

Median sale price

: $1,637,500 |

Median days on market

: 116 days

115 N Blvd Of The Presidents, Sarasota, FL 34236

- List price: $1,999,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,072

128 Fillmore Dr, Sarasota, FL 34236

- List price: $4,450,000

- Beds: 8 | Baths: 8.5 | Square feet: 4,550

130 N Adams Dr, Sarasota, FL 34236

- List price: $1,950,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,894

360 N Washington Dr, Sarasota, FL 34236

- List price: $4,350,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 3,951

#5. South Poinsettia Park (Sarasota, FL)

Median sale price

: $1,550,000 |

Median days on market

: 63 days

1805 Goldenrod St, Sarasota, FL 34239

- List price: $2,950,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 5 | Square feet: 3,595

1827 Morris St, Sarasota, FL 34239

- List price: $4,875,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 3,970

1857 Tulip Dr, Sarasota, FL 34239

- List price: $2,450,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,878

3319 S Osprey Ave, Sarasota, FL 34239

- List price: $2,171,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 3,554

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.