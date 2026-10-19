Most popular girl names in the 40s in Florida

Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 1940s in Florida using data from the Social Security Administration.

As history tells, the 1940s were a decade that shaped American life. The country faced World War II, ration books, factory work, radio news, and families waiting for letters from loved ones who were overseas. By the end of the decade, the war was completely over, and people were starting fresh, and the first signs of the baby boom were starting to appear.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 40s in Florida using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.

Keep reading to see if your name made the list.

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#30. Karen

Karen is a name of Danish origin meaning "pure".

Florida

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 1,338

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 199 (#788 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 167,698 (#16 most common name)

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#29. Beverly

Beverly is a name of English origin meaning "beaver stream or meadow".

Florida

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 1,343

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 83 (#1,446 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 95,106 (#31 most common name)

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#28. Alice

Alice is a name of German origin meaning "noble".

Florida

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 1,411

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,421 (#54 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 72,381 (#41 most common name)

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#27. Annie

Annie is a name of English origin meaning "grace".

Florida

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 1,557

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 388 (#459 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 38,387 (#78 most common name)

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#26. Virginia

Virginia is a name of Latin origin meaning pure.

Florida

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 1,615

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 205 (#764 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 98,995 (#28 most common name)

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#25. Helen

Helen is a name of Greek origin meaning "shining light".

Florida

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 1,643

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 404 (#444 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 90,739 (#32 most common name)

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#24. Janice

Janice is a name of English origin meaning "God is gracious".

Florida

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 1,673

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 61 (#1,714 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 118,880 (#23 most common name)

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#23. Brenda

Brenda is a name of Norse origin meaning "sword".

Florida

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 1,870

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 214 (#742 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 112,335 (#26 most common name)

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#22. Frances

Frances is a name of Latin origin meaning "free man".

Florida

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 1,956

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 168 (#902 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 85,421 (#35 most common name)

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#21. Donna

Donna is a name of Italian origin meaning "lady of the home".

Florida

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 1,987

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 28 (#2,375 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 165,520 (#17 most common name)

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#20. Judy

Judy is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "praised".

Florida

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 2,111

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 64 (#1,676 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 167,714 (#15 most common name)

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#19. Judith

Judith is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "praised".

Florida

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 2,167

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 109 (#1,225 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 218,035 (#9 most common name)

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#18. Elizabeth

Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "god is my oath".

Florida

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 2,187

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 4,601 (#19 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 116,541 (#25 most common name)

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#17. Martha

Martha is a name of Aramaic origin meaning "lady of the house".

Florida

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 2,379

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 114 (#1,195 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 95,365 (#30 most common name)

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#16. Susan

Susan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "lily".

Florida

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 2,515

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 98 (#1,311 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 212,010 (#10 most common name)

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#15. Joyce

Joyce is a name of Latin origin meaning "lord".

Florida

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 2,632

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 173 (#876 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 151,477 (#19 most common name)

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#14. Gloria

Gloria is a name of Latin origin meaning "glory".

Florida

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 2,757

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 272 (#627 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 105,028 (#27 most common name)

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#13. Margaret

Margaret is a name of Greek origin meaning "pearl".

Florida

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 2,885

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 621 (#307 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 173,025 (#13 most common name)

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#12. Dorothy

Dorothy is a name of Greek origin meaning "God's Gift".

Florida

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 3,013

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 201 (#779 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 132,255 (#20 most common name)

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#11. Nancy

Nancy is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "grace".

Florida

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 3,041

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 122 (#1,137 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 252,058 (#7 most common name)

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#10. Sharon

Sharon is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "a fertile plain".

Florida

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 3,129

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 162 (#927 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 221,232 (#8 most common name)

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#9. Carol

Carol is a name of German origin meaning "free man".

Florida

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 3,130

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 42 (#2,028 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 292,330 (#5 most common name)

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#8. Shirley

Shirley is a name of English origin meaning "bright".

Florida

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 3,779

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 67 (#1,647 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 171,776 (#14 most common name)

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#7. Carolyn

Carolyn is a name of German origin meaning "free man".

Florida

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 3,799

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 115 (#1,186 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 181,844 (#12 most common name)

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#6. Sandra

Sandra is a name of Greek origin meaning "defender of man".

Florida

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 4,769

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 150 (#972 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 265,527 (#6 most common name)

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#5. Betty

Betty is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "oath of God".

Florida

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 5,280

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 45 (#1,975 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 194,620 (#11 most common name)

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#4. Patricia

Patricia is a name of Latin origin meaning "noble".

Florida

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 7,251

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 169 (#898 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 411,412 (#4 most common name)

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#3. Barbara

Barbara is a name of Greek origin meaning "foreign".

Florida

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 7,287

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 163 (#924 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 425,267 (#3 most common name)

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#2. Linda

Linda is a name of Italian origin meaning "beautiful".

Florida

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 9,059

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 178 (#861 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 531,652 (#2 most common name)

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#1. Mary

Mary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "drop of the sea".

Florida

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 11,172

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 726 (#249 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 640,070 (#1 most common name)